One month before the elections, all the party leaders meet on the Piazza stage, interviewed by Angelo Maria Perrino

Angelo Maria Perrinofounder and director of affaritaliani.it, presents the fifth edition of the political event “La Piazza, politics after holidays”, scheduled for 26, 27 and 28 August in Piazza Plebiscito in Ceglie Messapica (Br). A particular edition because it coincides with the first electoral campaign in history conducted in August, when most Italians are on vacation: “They do, but we don’t – comments Perrino – Because since we invented The square we dedicate most of the summer to his organization ”, he says in an interview with “Social Coffee” on Apulia Tv, one of the partners of the event.

“The square was born from a voluntary work that requires great commitment, in order to create an event that opens the news for days and days, giving opinion at national level. Recognizing the value that the exhibition has for the territory, the institutions have chosen to be at our side, which makes us very happy “, explains Perrino, satisfied with the institutional support from the mayor of Ceglie Palmisano and the President of the Puglia Region Emiliano.

La Piazza – guests of August 26: from Meloni to Tajani

The creator de “The square” then goes into detail on the rich schedule of the three evenings of the 2022 edition: “The one on August 26 will be dedicated to the center-right and the title could be: ‘Let’s hope it’s female?’with obvious reference to the polls given by Fratelli d’Italia e Giorgia Meloni in great advantage. It must be said that the polls are often wrong, but that of Meloni Premier is a hypothesis on the table and as such we examine it. I remember that the same polls say that only 30% of Italians have already chosen who to vote for, so you shouldn’t think about a game that is already closed. Of course, the conditions for a female Premier are now there. If the Italian people choose Giorgia Meloni, it will be necessary to respect the choice without many speeches on alleged fascism. We judge the center-right for what it wants to do, but above all let the vote of the Italians return to affect who will go to the government ”.

Just to test Meloni’s approval as a possible first female Premier in the history of Italy, the evening will be opened by the pollster Roberto Baldassarri, dg of Lab210, which will present data processed exclusively for La Piazza and affaritaliani.it. “So – added Perrino – we will talk about it with Giorgia Meloni herself, but also with Raffaele Fitto And Fabrizio Tatarellawho will present us an unpublished book by Pinuccio Tatarella, former deputy premier, on the future of the conservative right, whose preface was written by Giorgia Meloni. A different vision on the Italian right, out of clichés and prejudices about alleged fascism. And if anyone still has doubts, we will show the reassuring face of Antonio Tajanicoordinator of Forza Italia and former president of the European Parliament, undoubtedly a moderate figure ”.

La Piazza – guests of August 27: from the virologist Pregliasco to Salvini

On the evening of August 27th there will be a mix of contents and questions about the autumn that awaits us. “With the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco we will take stock of Covid, to understand what will happen while with Luca Palamara we will address the issue of justice. In addition to Baldassarri’s encore, there will be the Deputy Minister for the Economy Antonio Misianithe former minister Lucia Azzolinathe Honorable Michele Gubitosa (one of the vice-presidents of the M5S) and the economist and MEP of the League Antonio Maria Rinaldi. Finally, there will be Matteo Salvini. We just have to understand if the leader of the League will be in the presence or in connection: it all depends on family commitments that are being defined and which we obviously respect ”.

La Piazza – guests of August 28: from Conte to Boccia

The final evening will be dedicated to the center-left, with a very prestigious parterre. “There will not be Enrico Letta – explains Perrino – for a series of various commitments and problems. However, the secretary of the Democratic Party has personally designated Francesco Boccia, member of the national secretariat, to represent the party. Besides, Boccia is from Puglia and therefore we can also speak a little in dialect ”, jokes the director. Another Apulian DOC is Giuseppe Conte, a real regular at the Piazza: “For the first edition he said yes as head of the government and in that moment a feeling was born that still lasts today. I have had him as a guest three times as a Premier and last year as a political leader of the M5S. Here he has many supporters, including a section of the famous ones ‘Conte’s girls’. They tell me that there will also be special t-shirts to welcome him. Like it, it has the physique du role ”. Conte’s approval is also growing for purely political reasons: “The M5S has done concrete things like the Basic income, today there is the subject of the minimum wage and I also add pensions for frail people. I talk about it starting from the practical case of a boy who suffered a stroke as a young man and in recent days he exposed me to his difficult situation. You have to take care of these things. Conte’s party is the most sensitive to these issues, we must say, and not from today. I would not underestimate it. Besides, he is a man of great grace, with whom we talk very often and we talk to each other. Last year I also called you during the interview, violating journalistic protocol, because in this way he pushes him to open up. The four interviews he did with Ceglie are among the most significant, also for these precautions I have adopted “.

Another Apulian, as well as a regular guest, is Michele Emiliano: “We always welcome it and this year, among other things, the Puglia Region sponsors the event, having acknowledged that for Puglia it is an extraordinary showcase. We will also have the economist (as well as outgoing parliamentarian) Stefano Fassinawho will present his book, and Marco Rizzocombative leader of the Communist Party, which is collecting signatures to run for elections with the Sovereign and Popular Italy list ”.



WATCH THE VIDEO WITH THE FULL PRESENTATION OF “LA PIAZZA” EDITION 2022

