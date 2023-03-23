Piazza della Loggia trial, Mantovano: “Government will file a civil action”

“The Presidency of the Council has not received any notice regarding the scheduling of the preliminary hearing of the trial against Roberto Zorzi and Marco Toffaloni, accused of the massacre in Piazza della Loggia Brescia. For this reason, the State Attorney’s Office, on a mandate from the Presidency of the Council itself, will ask the Gup of Brescia to remit the terms for the purpose of filing a civil action, which will follow as soon as the remittance is granted”. the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano.

The reactions, PD: “Government explains failure to bring civil action”

Today, for the first time, at the start of one of the many trials on the Piazza della Loggia massacre, one of the most serious crimes against Italian democracy, the presidency of the council of ministers was not present as a civil party. We don’t know if this is a deliberate choice or an oversight. In both cases, a serious episode, on which we ask the government to say a clear word. The country, the city of Brescia offended by the massacre, the families of the victims deserve it”. Alfredo Bazoli and the deputy Gianni Girelli Brescian parliamentarians of the Democratic Party announcing the presentation of a question.

