Milan Stock Exchange: Closes slightly down, Ftse Mib -0.1%

Piazza Affari closes the last session of the week down, eliminating the day’s gains to zero, after the PCE inflation in the USAor the index of personal consumption expenditure prices adjusted for the most volatile components of energy and food prices, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred indicator. In May, on an annual basis, the figure stood at 2.6% from the previous 2.7% and in line with estimates. For the month, the change is zero from +0.3% in March. The “core” component of the figure, adjusted for volatile elements, also slowed, settling at 2.6% against the previous 2.8% and in line with expectations.

On a monthly basis, core inflation marked +0.1% from +0.3% previously. There is also anticipation for the early elections in France, with the first round looming over the weekend and the second round on 7 July. Today a series of important macro data for Europe were published. In Great Britain, GDP grew above expectations in the first quarter, while inflation slowed in France and Spain. The Ftse Mib lost 0.10% to 33,154 points.

On the price list, the financials are positive with Intesa +0.19%, Unicredit +0.13%, Mps +0.85%. In contrast, Bper fell by 1.65%. Energy stocks contrasted with Enel dropping 0.05% and Eni rising 0.28%. In telecommunications Tim -0.40%. Finally, among industrialists, Leonardo shines with +1.21% while Stellantis retreats by 0.40%. Among the best blue chips Tenaris +2.35%, Stm +1.57%. Brunello Cucinelli slips to the bottom of the list with -3.66%. Campari lost 1.52%: yesterday the shares lost 3.7% after press reports of an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza for tax evasion against Lagfin, the holding company which controls 51% of the capital of Campari and which has 82.5% voting rights. With a statement, Campari clarified that none of the companies in the group are the subject of an investigation by the authorities.