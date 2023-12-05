Stock market, positive Piazza Affari. Spread below 175 basis points

Positive closure for Business Square which ends the session with the Ftse Mib up by 0.56% to 30,082 points. Moody’s decision which confirmed China’s “A1” rating but cut the outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’ has no impact, citing lower economic growth in the medium term and the continued downsizing of the real estate sector. In the background i good data from the PMI indices European services which are close to 50, reducing the contraction, and the growth of ISM services in the USA. Among the blue chips, Pirelli shines +4.92% after a positive report, Iveco does well +3.04%, Ferrari +2.57%, Diasorin +2.37%. On the other hand, Leonardo -1.59%, Nexi -1.3%, Amplifon -0.97%, Mediobanca -0.7% fell.

Spread stable, 10-year yield collapses

The spread between BTPs and Bunds it closed slightly lower at 175.5 compared to 176.6 at the opening. The ten-year rate falls below the 4% threshold to 3.997%.

