10-year BTP, the yield reaches 5% for the first time since 2012. Spread at 198 points

The European stock exchanges they closed mixed with Frankfurt and Paris who eliminated their initial losses and placed themselves around parity. So London lost 0.77% to 7,412.76 points, Madrid lost 0.64% to 9,107.06 points, Milan fell by 0.17%. Frankfurt, however, stopped at +0.09% and 15,098.65 points and Paris unchanged at 6,996.73 points.

During the session, the prices were pushed down by the jump in US Treasury yieldsof the Italian ten-year BTP and of the German Bund which, having reached its highest level since 2011, then slowed down.

Fears over the prospect of higher interest rates for longer than expected continue to weigh heavily. However, the data published today was positive: producer prices in the Eurozone fell by 11.5% on the year to August, and the PMI indices were revised upwards. On the equity front, the jump of Infineon (+4%) and the decline of Henkel (-2.14%) were recorded.

READ ALSO: In the Nadef the deviation of 38.5 billion. Now the Meloni government risks big

Subscribe to the newsletter

