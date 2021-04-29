Pablo Piatti will meet again with his mentor, Diego Pablo Simeone, on the occasion of the duel that Elche and Atlético de Madrid will fight this Saturday at the Martínez Valero stadium. The now soccer player from Elche He made his debut under Cholo when he was only 17 years old and at that time he played in the youth teams of Estudiantes de La Plata. That has been three decades, when the mattress coach also began to break into professional football as a coach.

The ‘duende’ Piatti was key in the title achieved by Independiente, in the 2006 Apertura Tournament, after score the winning goal, in added time, against Newell’s Old Boys. It was the first glass that Simeone raised, who from then on launched an impressive career on the bench, after starting at Racing de Avellaneda. Once he left Estudiantes, he was in several Argentine teams (River, San Lorenzo and Racing Club) and a time in the Italian league, in Catania. At Atlético de Madrid he celebrates ten consecutive seasons and he has become an institution and an idol, as he already was as a footballer.

Piatti, one of the guys he took off the bases to put in the professional football showcase, has praised the figure of Simeone and has recognized that “it is a fundamental piece” in his sports career. “He made me debut when I was a ‘baby’ and my relationship and personal bond with him is very close; I will always be grateful to him for the two years that I worked under him, in which I learned a lot in sports, but also on a personal and human level”, Said the Elche winger, who made his debut as a starter against Levante last Saturday and hopes to continue despite the return of Pere Milla and Guido Carrillo.

From the point of view of Pablo Piatti, an experienced footballer with 13 seasons in LaLiga in Almería, Valencia, Espanyol and now Elche, Cholo Simeone already stood out from the beginning as a coach because “you saw things that other technicians did not have”. “It takes you to the limit of work, both in training and in competition. As a professional it is not necessary to describe him because you can already see that he is someone very special because of his way of understanding football, because of his character and because of the way he lives day to day. It makes you live football as a professional 24 hours a day and is a person who when he speaks in a locker room, because of how he is, everyone shuts up because you know he is going to say important things”.