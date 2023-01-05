Youth and talent are the watchwords of the McLaren 2023, as well as the characteristics that distinguish Lando Norris and Oscars Plates. After two years in which he demolished Daniel Ricciardo, the British driver has earned the honors of his first guide and in 2023 he will be the “hen” of the new entry Australian. A rookie on paper, but in reality a driver who has already shown quality (winning in his first year in both Formula 3 and Formula 2) and personality, “betraying” Alpine in the summer to marry in Woking.

Piastri is eager to get on track for the start of the World Championship and is confident that he can establish a positive working relationship with Norris: “I don’t know Lando that well. I’ve spoken to him a couple of times very briefly and we have a few mutual friends. I look forward to getting to know him, both personally and professionally. I think our youth careers have been quite similar. Of course he too he proved to be a very capable and strong driver, also in Formula 1. I can’t wait to be able to show my qualities, but I am aware that he has to learn many things along this path: I think Lando is a very strong teammate from whom I can learn. I think it will be a good working relationship“.

“We are quite similar in age, we have some friends in common, so I’m confident: we will be able to work well together“, continued Piastri. “We hope to bring the whole team to improve and stabilize up on the grid. Much of McLaren’s history and many of its championships have been won when I was very young or not yet born, I want to help bring it back to that level. I’m thrilled to be part of a team with this history. It has given me a fantastic opportunity to be on the F1 grid and I will try to repay it by writing a new chapter of success for me and the team.“.