The convincing victories in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships, won consecutively from 2019 to 2021, seemed to open the doors of Formula 1 almost naturally to Oscar Piastri, still today considered one of the greatest talents at an international level. Joining the Alpine Academy in 2020 (known at the time as the Renault Sport Academy), the Australian became test driver for the French team last season, only to later obtain the role of works driver with the McLaren for the upcoming championship. All this, not without a long legal dispute between the Woking team and those of Enstone, which went down in history as ‘Piastri case’. However, despite the more than positive reputation on a general level on the qualities of the 21-year-old of Italian origins, there are nonetheless enthusiasts or experts who still have some doubts about the actual potential of Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement.

Among them is Peter Windsorformer general manager of Williams and Ferrari who expressed his opinion on the matter on his channel Twitch. Indeed, according to the Briton, the titles won in F3 and F2 at the wheel of a top-tier team like the Pressmay have made Piastri appear more competitive than he really is: “I suppose we all have to be enthusiastic about Piastri just for the results he has achieved in F3 and F2 – has explained – but he achieved this with the Prema, so there is always a little difference between having won with the Prema and with MP Motorsport, DAMS or Carlin, because the Prema is very valid. If you are the number one driver chosen by Prema, that’s a great achievement to achieve. Furthermore, he had the audacity to refuse Alpine. He is now in McLaren and, together with Lando Norris, I’ll be curious to see how it fares“.

In addition, Windsor also drew a comparison between Piastri’s approach to F1 and that of the late one Ayrton Sennawho made his debut in the Circus doing it voluntarily with a small team like Toleman: “I was lucky enough to participate in the 1984 Brazilian GP, ​​Senna’s first F1 race, and I followed Ayrton all weekend – he added – he was absolutely perfect in everything he did, starting with the Toleman setup. Whenever there was a problem with the car, he was patient, calm, helped the mechanics and got the right lap time and performance out of the car. He was very good, and I have to say that this is Piastri’s level of expectation, because he’s someone who said no to Alpine and goes to McLaren. In a way it’s a sort of counterbalance to Ayrton, because he wanted to start with a small team and grow with it, and then, after a year, maybe switch to Lotus or Williams, or elsewhere, while Piastri isn’t doing this . Had he entered as a rookie driver alongside Esteban Ocon at Alpine, there would have been a little less attention and a little less pressure than there is now at McLaren, where he sits alongside Lando Norris. So yeshe is putting a lot of pressure on him, which Ayrton has never done. But assuming he’s the next Senna, as many are saying, it will be interesting to see how he fares, and it will also be interesting to see how Lando handles the situation. Personally, I think Lando is exceptionally good and he won’t have any problems with Piastri, but given everything that has happened over the last nine months with Piastri, it has to be said that this guy is incredibly confident in himself and in his abilities going out on the track.” .