by VALERIO BARRETTA

Injury for Plates

It will be a well-deserved relaxing holiday for Oscar Plates. The 2001 class, as he has just published on his social channels, has in fact admitted to having the broken sixth left rib.

The post

While not specifying his current condition, the Australian has published the results of the ultrasound: it should be dated the morning ofJuly 8ththe day after Silverstone.

This would mean that Piastri, two weeks after the accident, raced and won the Hungarian Grand Prix with a broken riband that he was not at 100% physical condition even in Belgium. His words in the post (“The rib is enjoying the break“) confirm the need for absolute rest for the McLaren driver, who at this point should compete in Zandvoort (23-25 ​​August) in top form.

The hypothesis of August 7 is also circulating on the web: it would follow the American model that wants the month first and then the day, but applying it to the date of birth would give an incorrect value: Piastri was born on April 6 and not June 4.