One podium after another

After the victory achieved in Hungary, the golden age of Oscar Plates continued in Belgium. The Australian McLaren driver finished the Spa race in third position, just behind the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The disqualification of the former Williams driver at the end of the GP, due to the weight of his W15 being less than the regulation, then allowed the Woking team’s #81 to gain a further position, bringing him to second place finish.

The McLaren standard-bearer was also the protagonist of a mistake that could have turned out to be quite dangerous on the occasion of his second pit stop. Piastri in fact arrived at his pit stop too quickly, missing the stopping point by quite a bit and ‘overwhelming’ his front-jack manthe man responsible for lifting the front of the single-seater to allow for tyre changes.

Scare in the pits

“One of my best races? I’d say so, but I’m not sure my front-jack man agrees.”joked the Hungarian GP winner speaking to journalists after the race in Spa. Piastri then commented honestly on the episode, acknowledging that he had made a mistake which fortunately did not cause the injury of his mechanic and cost ‘only’ a couple of seconds.

“I arrived [alla sosta] a little too loaded – commented Piastri – Friday I felt there was a lot of grip in the pit lane and I was always a little short at the pit stop. Even in my first pit stop I probably made a little mistake, coming in short. I had to brake because Lewis was there [Hamilton] that was coming out, so maybe I was slow. The second one was clearly exaggerated though.. It was certainly not my finest hour.”.

Victory unattainable in any case

Despite losing time during the pit stop and finishing in a sprint behind Hamilton, Piastri is convinced that this lack of concentration did not cost him the victory. “I think I probably would have ended up stuck behind Lewis and George anyway. – he concluded – but obviously it’s something I want to fix in view of the next races”.