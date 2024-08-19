The ailments before the break

At the start of the Formula 1 season summer break Oscar Plates had left Circus fans stunned with a post published on social media in which he revealed that he had essentially course during the last month before the holiday break with a broken ribcompeting in these conditions for four GPs and also obtaining his victory while injured first career victoryarrived in Hungary on July 21st.

Ready to hunt down the Constructors’ title

Now, with another social message of ‘end of holidays’, Piastri has communicated to his fans that he has perfectly restored and to be more ready than ever to get back on track. “Tanned and healed, ready for more races”wrote the Australian, also posting some shots from his holidays.

After a well-deserved rest, attention can now return to focusing on the track, where Piastri – together with his teammate Lando Norris – is called to continue McLaren’s comeback in the pursuit of Red Bull for the conquest of the Constructors’ title which has been awaited in Woking since 1998.