by VALERIO BARRETTA

The ambition of Piastri

Oscar Plates would have every reason to be angry with the McLaren after the last British Grand Prix. At Silverstone the Australian’s race was ruined (by team principal Andrea Stella’s admission) by the pit wall’s decision not to do a “double” in the pits when switching from slicks to intermediates: the team gave priority to Lando Norris, leaving the 2001-born driver at the mercy of the water for a lap. Which made him lose precious time and, above all, four positions on the track.

Piastri then managed to fight his way up the stream to finish fourth, but without that wrong call he could have played for the win. That win that, considering only the Grand Prix, #81 is chasing hard: after only a year and a half since his debut in Formula 1, he already feels ready.

Piastri’s words

“I think I’m definitely ready to win. The positive, but also negative, thing is that what prevented us from arriving first was never the same reason“, these are the words of the McLaren driver. “At Silverstone we made a wrong choice. In Miami we had a problem in qualifying with traffic. I think it’s positive that there weren’t the same mistakes, but I also think there were a good handful, both with me and with Lando, in races where we felt we could win.“.

“The hardest part has been solved, because we have an incredibly fast car.we just need to capitalize on its use“, concluded Piastri. The Australian is in fifth place in the championship: it would already be a big improvement compared to the ninth place of his debut, when he had the satisfaction of winning the Sprint in Qatar.