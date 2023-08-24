Plates towards F1

Even before the start of the 2023 season, Oscar Piastri had been indicated as the potential best rookie in the upcoming championship, thanks to his two consecutive F3 and F2 titles won in 2020 and 2021 and the excellent work done in Alpine as the third driver in 2022. The results obtained so far, including 2nd place obtained in the Sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps, have fully met expectations, despite the great risk taken after the 2022 Hungarian GP: after the announcement official of the French team as its new starting driver for 2023, Piastri had in fact denied the agreement reached with the top management of Enstone, in turn making his signature official with the McLaren.

The role of Mark Webber

It was precisely during this controversial legal battle between the two teams, which was later resolved in favor of the 22-year-old of Italian origins, that his compatriot played a decisive role Mark Webberformer Red Bull driver turned his managers in 2020the season in which the rise of the young talent towards Formula 1 began. The first to recognize the skills of Sebastian Vettel’s former teammate was McLaren’s #81, who praised Webber’s qualities in a interview given to Virgin Radio UK.

The qualities of his manager

Specifically, Piastri thus underlined the qualities of the winner of 9 GPs in Formula 1, underlining his happiness in having him as manager: “He’s really good – he acknowledged – the first few years we worked together he did a lot behind the scenes for me, and he still does now. Obviously he has a lot of experience in F1 and racing, and now that I’m also in F1 she has a lot of ideas and questions. At this stage of my career there are things that I haven’t even thought about that he asks me, so he’s very good behind the scenes and helps me out on track when he can. I’m definitely glad he’s on my side“.

Goals for the rest of the championship

In addition, in view of his return to the track this weekend in Zandvoort after the summer break, Piastri finally summarized his sensations after this first half of the world championship, in the hope that McLaren’s improvements in the last four GPs could lead the Australian to even higher levels: “For me, being my first year, it was a whirlwind, a very busy first half of the seasonso the summer break was a good time for reflection – has explained – we are doing what we love, what we have wanted to do since we were little. At the same time, we pretty much spend half the year on a circuit, and you have to make sure you enjoy it, otherwise you’re going to spend six months of the year wondering what you’re doing. I especially like it because now we are also fighting in the top positions. It’s a little more fun when there are trophies waiting for you at the end, and when you do well. We still have some things to work on, but now we have a much more precise baseline of where we want to go in the future. We hope to continue to move forward, of fight for other trophies and to have a good second half of the year”.