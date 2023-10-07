First pole for Piastri

Just like in yesterday’s qualifying, several drivers encountered numerous difficulties in respecting the track limits again today, despite the changes implemented before Saturday with the addition of a short free practice session a few minutes before the Sprint Shootout. Lewis Hamilton, eliminated in Q2 for going beyond the track limits in his Mercedes, knows something about this. Due to the canceled time, the Briton will only start from the Sprint starting grid in 12th place. Whoever will start from pole position, however, will not be Max Verstappen, but rather Oscar Piastri. After the first podium in his career obtained in the last race in Japan, the Australian from McLaren will experience the emotion of starting in front of everyone on the starting gridalbeit in a Sprint race.

McLaren double

The young talent from the Woking team in fact stopped the clock at 1’24:454, with the Qatar Sprint featuring an all-McLaren front row: behind Piastri, in fact, will be his teammate Lando Norris, with the two drivers from the Woking company not suffering post-qualifying penalties as happened last night. Third place, however, for Max Verstappen. Even with this placing, the Dutchman will still have a good chance of becoming champion in a few hours, given Sergio Perez’s 9th place. Also outside the top-5 were the two Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc, 6th and 7th respectively

1st, Oscar Piastri – McLaren

“I feel very happy, maybe we want to give the FIA ​​five minutes to tell me that I’m on pole? I’m very happy, it was a good lap and I saw Lando on the big screen who made a mistake in the last corner, so I don’t know what he was doing on his lap, but I’m happy. There have been a few changes that have made things a little difficult, but that obviously applies to everyone. I’m happy, I struggled a lot in the first two parts of qualifying, but then I managed to put everything together for the third session. It was a great job by the team. Max will start from 3rd place, so he won’t be km behind, but we will do our best. There’s a question mark on the tyres, but we’ll see what we can come up with.”

To the statements made ‘on the spot’ after qualifying, the Australian also expressed himself thus to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “Now I’m very happy, I would have liked to get pole yesterday, but that’s fine and I can’t wait for tonight. Staying within the confines of the track is difficult and there are a few concerns about the tires on the curbs, which could potentially be a factor. We’ll see what we can do starting from the front, I’ll try to stay in front as much as possible. It will be tough to win, but I hope so and I will try“.