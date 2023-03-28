In Australia for the first points

The Australian Grand Prix 2023 will have a special meaning for the McLaren and for its pilots, mainly for the rookie Oscar Piastri. Indeed, the 21-year-old will contest a Formula 1 weekend in his hometown of Melbourne for the first time. An appointment therefore full of emotions for the young talent of the Woking team, who will take to the track with the clear objective of giving the first points to the English team, still relegated to the bottom of the constructors’ standings after the two disappointing performances in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia .

The GP in front of fellow citizens

In anticipation of this appointment, the former Alpine test driver commented on all his sensations on the eve: “It’s great to go to Melbourne for my home Grand Prix – he has declared – I grew up on the outskirts of the city, ed it’s a special feeling to be back as an F1 driver. It’s shaping up to be a great atmosphere and I can’t wait to get there and participate. I can’t wait to see all the home crowd and all the papaya team fans. It’s my first time racing at Albert Park and I’m sure that it will be an experience to remember. The weather here is usually changeable, so it could be an interesting race. Getting eighth place in my second F1 qualifying and completing a full grand prix was extremely satisfying in Jeddah. There is still a long way to go this season. We will continue to push hard as a team and my learning curve continues.”

In Melbourne to raise his head

He wants to smile again soon too Lando Norriswho made his F1 debut in Melbourne in 2019, crossing the finish line in fifth position in the last edition of the only race on the calendar to take place in Oceania: “I can’t wait to get back to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend – commented – it’s a special race for me, and last year I scored in the points on the new circuit layout. After a frustrating weekend in Jeddah, I couldn’t wait to get back on track to make some progress. I spent time at the factory working hard with the team to get ready and the sessions we had on the simulator were helpful. The goal is to improve race after race and we will fight hard to get a positive result this weekend.”

A unique story

In the thirty-six editions of the Australian Grand Prix, McLaren boasts the record of most victories: eleven. Five of these, the British team obtained in Adelaide, where no other team has ever achieved a similar record, while the remaining six at the current GP venue. However, the record for the most successful team in Melbourne belongs to Ferrari, with nine wins. The last ascent to the top step of the podium dates back to 2012the year in which Jenson Button shared the top-3 with his teammate Lewis Hamilton.