McLaren under expectations at Zandvoort

The days following the Dutch Grand Prix were lived with some disappointment at home McLaren, arrived at the Zandvoort circuit with the great aim of replicating the results obtained in the races prior to the summer break, where the Woking team had surprised following the updates brought to Austria. A goal that, judging by the individual qualifying sessions, seemed actually within reach with the 2nd place of Lando Norris, who then slipped to seventh position in the race also due to the heavy rain that hit the Dutch track.

A missed opportunity

A ‘relegation’ which also affected Oscar Piastrieighth in Q3 and ninth at the checkered flag. A negative result therefore for the Australian rookie, but who also reiterated the positive aspects of the last weekend during the pre-GP of Italy press conference: “Zandvoort was indeed a missed opportunity – he has declared – but in the end we learned a lot and gained points”.

The importance of a nightmare

Relatively to Monzasite of the 14th round of this season, the 22-year-old Australian then concentrated on the characteristics of the Temple of Speedidentifying the major differences between the Brianza track and the Zandvoort track: “Monza is not a technical circuit like others – he added – but slipstreaming plays an important role in qualifying. I like the atmosphere a lot and it’s a track suitable for overtaking. In Zandvoort we could have achieved more, and I as a driver could have done better too, but in the end it’s part of my learning process. Getting the trail is important, though I have nightmares about my F3 career related to this aspect“.