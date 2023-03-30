Home idol

Without more Daniel Ricciardo busy on the track, all the weight of motorsport Australia for the home GPscheduled for this weekend at the now historic Melbourne track, will be on the shoulders of debutant Oscar Piastri. The talented born in 2001, born in Melbourne and who on the grid took the seat of the McLaren that belonged to his compatriot, will inevitably be the special observer of the public who will flock to the grandstands of the Albert Park circuit over the next three days. Loaded with huge expectations during the off-season, Piastri is not disappointing them, proving that he can immediately compete with his fast teammate Lando Norris.

Good start

In the first two races, however, the #81 has not yet collected championship points, also thanks to the far from satisfactory performance of the new MCL60. However, two weeks ago, in Jeddah, Piastri had the considerable satisfaction of qualifying in Q3 on Saturday, while the more experienced Norris had already had to leave the company in Q1. However, the atmosphere at home is inevitably different. For Piastri Sunday’s will be a special debut in the race on his home track, where he has never competed in either F3 or F2. But the champion of the ‘cadet’ category of the 2021 season revealed to journalists present in Australia that he had already found himself on the grid on the Melbourne track.

Back to Melbourne

“The last time I raced in Australia I was still in karts – said the native of the state of Victoria, who will turn 22 on April 6 – I think it was seven years ago. So it’s good to be back on an Aussie track.”. Piastri, however, recalled having also attended the Australian GP last yearas third Alpine driver, and as well in 2015. At the time, in fact, the 14-year-old Piastri was one of the kids who accompanied the starting drivers to the grid. In his case, he ‘had’ to be paired with the then Red Bull standard-bearer Daniil Kvyat, forced on the occasion to raise the white flag even before the start, thanks to a gearbox problem.

Grid-kid memories

“I think it was 2015 – commented Piastri, without being mistaken about the date – and I was a grid kid. I was doing it for Daniil Kvyat, so I was holding the sign with his name on it. But he had a problem on the lap that should have taken him to the grid, so I never got to see him – joked the Australian – but yeah, it’s kinda exciting to think there will be someone holding my name sign this time, but i hope i’m luckier“.