Plates, what a debut

Raise your hand if you were expecting an Oscar Plates so on the ball already in his first year in Formula 1. On the circuits he has already tasted in the minor categories, the Australian was very fast, defending himself very well even on some tracks he had never tried: the front row at Suzuka and the victory in Sprint in Qatar are proof of this.

The gap with Lando Norris there was, but less than expected, considering the talent, solidity and continuity of the Briton: the ranking says 205-97, but with a more continuous McLaren and with a year of experience behind him there is no It's doubtful that Piastri can get substantially closer to his teammate and gain some more satisfaction. Like, for example, the first victory in a Grand Prix.

Piastri's words

“The missed podium at Silverstone hurt me, I thought about whether I would ever have a second chance to get into the top-3. And then came third place in Suzuka: doing it in front of that crowd was incredibly satisfying, it was a special moment, one of the best weekends. A prediction for next year? I believe we will have, and I hope so, more than a fighting chance for a win“, these are his words on the F1 website.

“Qatar was by far the best weekend of 2023. We had a clear opportunity to win not a Grand Prix, but a race nonetheless. Being able to win the Lusail Sprint was a proud moment for me. At that moment I didn't clearly realize how proud I was because we had the Grand Prix the next day. That was the first weekend I said to myself, 'You couldn't get anything better from the track.'“.