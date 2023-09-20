Long-term agreement

Oscar Piastri and the McLaren they don’t leave, on the contrary, they double. The Woking team announced today that they have reached an agreement with the young and talented Australian rookie for extend until the end of the 2026 season the bond that unites the British team at #81. This is a very important signature that makes Piastri one of the most ‘armoured’ drivers on the entire grid. In fact, only the reigning world champion Max Verstappen currently has a longer-term contract than the one just signed by the 22-year-old from Melbourne.

In this way McLaren guaranteed itself the possibility of continue to compete with the current pair of drivers at least until the end of the 2025 season, when Lando Norris’ contract expires. Piastri’s signature is also interesting in this sense, given that guarantees the Australian an even more long-term future within the team than that of his teammate. Piastri’s hiring took place last summer after a tough legal battle with Alpine, which owned the driver’s ‘card’ and had chosen him as Fernando Alonso’s heir. In that case, however, the desire of Piastri and his agent Mark Webber to leave the French team thanks to a loophole in the contract had made the difference.

Piastri’s words

“I am thrilled to extend my collaboration with McLaren for many years – declared Piastri, capable of scoring 42 world championship points so far in his debut season, with fourth place at Silverstone as his best result – I want to fight at the top with this team and I’m excited about the vision and the foundations that have already been laid to get there. The welcome I have received and the relationships I have established make me feel at home. The team’s ongoing commitment to me made me feel incredibly valued, and the team’s desire to make me part of their long-term future made the decision an easy one. To be desired in this way and to see that the team shows that they believe in me so much after only half a season means a lot.”. During the season the Australian was also able to celebrate second place in the Sprint at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, behind Verstappen.

Stella and Brown’s comments

“Oscar is an asset to McLaren and consistently impresses with his performances, work ethic and attitude – explained the team principal Andrea Stellaleading the team from this year – so it was an easy decision to make. He has already proven himself to be key to the team, so it’s great to have the trust of him as we look to get back to winning ways. I can’t wait to watch him grow with us as we take this journey together“.

“I am delighted to continue our partnership with Oscar until the end of 2026 – echoed the CEO Zak Brown – He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team, so it’s great to have this long-term deal. Oscar is already demonstrating what he can do on the track and has been instrumental in the breakthrough we have had this season. He has fit into the team very well and is greatly appreciated by the entire McLaren family. I can’t wait to see how he continues to grow both on and off the track.”.