The birth of a star

The titles collected in F3 and F2, both in the first year, had already clearly hinted at how Oscar Piastri was one of those pilots made of a special paste, that of potential champions. The weekend of the British Grand Prix also certified him in the eyes of less attentive enthusiasts, thanks also to theimpressive leap forward in performance level made by McLaren, capable of turning the MCL60 inside out in the space of a few weeks. The papaya car went from being one of the slowest cars on the grid to the anti-Red Bull role it played at its home race. A small masterpiece made possible by targeted and effective developments.

Veteran race

The second place finish was accompanied by fourth position collected by the Australian rookie, who after the third time recorded in qualifying never appeared to be in trouble in the race. No performance anxiety, no inattention dictated by inexperience. Just a lot of speed and the awareness of belonging to that area of ​​the grid. If it wasn’t for one Safety Car entered the track at the worst possible moment the first podium in F1 would also come for the #81. And Piastri, as a true winner, admitted that he was as happy with his performance as he was embittered by the insult suffered.

Joy and regret

“More satisfied with the fourth place or angry about the lost podium? Both things – he confessed to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – I’m super happy with how we went this weekend. We were battling it out for the top three and it’s a fantastic result for everyone who contributed. But I’d be lying if I said that it didn’t hurt me to lose the podium just because of the unfortunate times of the Safety Car. It hurts. But to be disappointed with a fourth place, considering what we’ve done so far, is a great situation and feeling.”. Words full of awareness, which make you think of one second half of 2023 as protagonists for the Woking team. But the former third Alpine guide wants to keep her feet firmly planted on the ground.

Down to earth

“I hope to fight for these positions again. There will be fluctuations throughout the year – he announced – Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin have always been fast at different circuits. I’m sure there will be tracks where we won’t be as strong as today. We thought Austria might be an anomaly, but we got here and were even faster. So we hope to continue to grow. Austria and Silverstone favor us because they have many fast corners. But we certainly made a big step forward in the race. Before we were able to be strong on the flying lap in the right conditions. But on Sunday we went back. Today, however, we were the second fastest car. It gets hard not to get excited“. It is also for the public, who have found a new talent to applaud in the young Aussie.