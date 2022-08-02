Hot hours for the Formula 1 market. A few hours before the start of the weekend valid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has announced his retirement. At the same time, with the certainty of a free seat in Aston Martin for 2023, the numerous market rumors regarding the Silverstone team closed definitively at the opening of the month of August, with the multi-year signing of Fernando Alonso starting from the next world championship. The game of dominoes had Alpine as the last protagonist, who had to quickly choose the replacement for Nando starting from 2023: it will be Oscar Piastri to take its place.

His name, recently linked to other teams such as Williams and McLaren, immediately seemed the most suitable for Alpine, which will guarantee the promising 21-year-old the long-awaited debut in the Circus. Still, for a former Formula 1 driver like Ralf Schumacherthis scenario will not be beneficial to the team.

The German, interviewed by Sky Sportsin fact, believes that the Alpine should have relied on a more experienced driver to replace Alonso, explaining his thoughts on the matter in more detail: “The pressure on the team is increasing – he has declared – we are talking about a manufacturer who has been investing a lot of money in Formula 1 for years, but has not been successful enough. Bet on a young rookie it is too great a risk“.