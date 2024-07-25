A year of growth

From the first podium in F1 in the Sprint race of the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix to the first victory in the Circus: a year has passed since these two outstanding results obtained by Oscar Plateswith the McLaren which, in the meantime, has continued to grow steadily until it became the most anticipated team on the eve of the weekend of Spa Francorchampswhere he arrives fresh from a one-two in Hungary with the young Australian on the top step of the podium and his teammate Lando Norris in second position.

No tension in the team

An apparently serene climate in the British team, as reiterated by the 23-year-old from Melbourne to the media especially after the team order at the Hungaroring where Norris, as race leader, gave up the first position to Piastri: “We are both on the same terms, so everything is fine – he explained calmly – I think there is still a lot of respect between us. We know it’s good for both of us, so we’re still okay. I wasn’t surprised that Lando wanted to keep the lead of the race because he’s a driver who won an F1 race. It’s natural to want to do it and give yourself all the opportunities. Maybe it went on a little longer than I expected, but I think that’s also part of this we will have to discuss as a team to make sure there are more opportunities to compete with each other with things done a little differently. As a team we discuss many things, but you can’t plan every single scenario. In this case there were nuances that led us to find ourselves in an unprecedented position before the race. We always have to keep in mind that strategic decisions, such as the timing of the second pit stop, are made with the ambitions of the team in mind. As I said, if we were racing each other and had no one else behind us to worry about, the pit stop order would have been completely different, I’m sure of it.”

No gifts

In Hungary, Piastri thus achieved his first victory in the top division, but the way in which it came about was not a gift, according to him, from his teammate: “I’m not sure I can say that he gave me the victory, maybe he gave it back to me. – he added – I know it’s not an easy position for him. We all want to win, so maybe it took a few more laps than I thought, but it happened anyway. I think it’s extremely easy, in the heat of the moment, when you’re driving a race, to think selfishly, and I would have thought selfishly too. We race for McLaren knowing that certain decisions are made with the team in mind and that we’re racing for the team.”

In favor of team play

An episode that prepares Piastri for different situations on the occasion of the next GPs, that is when the Australian will be able to give up his position, if not the victory, to Norris: “I know it’s a possibility – he concluded – Of course I want to try to get as high as possible, but in the end, I repeat, I race for McLaren and they have the final say. I will try to recover as many points as possible. Of course, it is still early in the season and I am far behind in the drivers’ standings, but I am not out and it does not take many races to find myself in the same position as Lando. So let’s see how the situation evolves. If they need me to be a team player and try to help Lando, of course I will.. But I think the most important thing is to try to score more points than all the teams and win the Constructors. I think it is definitely the biggest opportunity we have and we will see if there will be others”.