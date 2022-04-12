A Formula 3 title and another Formula 2 title are not enough to make your debut among the greats. Not even if he won on his debut in both categories, against much more experienced opponents (and some are already in Formula 1). There is no doubt: Oscar Piastri deserves a chance in the major category. The problem is that the Alpine, where Piastri is the reserve, is already ‘in place’ with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Furthermore, the French team does not have a ‘sister’ team in which to further develop the Australian.

Piastri, in any case, doesn’t want to hear reasons. 2022 will be the only year ‘on the bench’. From the next, he will want to make his debut in Formula 1: “The plan is to run there soon, sure. Hope that happens next year. I don’t want to be a reserve driver forever, to be honest I would have preferred not to be even now. I look forward to next year, certainly I’m fine with being a reserve, but only for this year. I will definitely want to compete next year and I think I deserve it“, Said the home rider in Melbourne, interviewed by the British of Sky Sports Uk. Then Piastri came back as a ‘team man’, talking about the Alpine race in Australia: “It was tough for the team, it seemed we had a good pace but we weren’t able to take advantage of it. Fernando could comfortably qualify in fourth position, and then his race was totally ruined by the Safety Car. In the end we managed to take seventh position with Esteban, but the feeling is that we could achieve more“.