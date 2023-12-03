The challenges even before the debut

The approach of Oscar Piastri in the world of F1 was rather atypical and complex for a young rookie, who ended up at the center of a legal battle between Alpine and McLaren even before the 2023 season for the famous announcement made by the French company as its new official driver without knowing of the agreement already reached between the Australian and the Woking team. That episode already proved to be the first, great challenge for the talented 22-year-old of Italian origins, whose abilities would then emerge in the season that had just ended.

Prestigious results

Even with a complex start, both due to the lesser experience in the top series and the package not yet up to the level of the MCL60, Piastri and McLaren’s championship changed tune with the arrival of the updates in the summer, the same ones that allowed the F3 and F2 champion to make the desired leap in quality. It is no coincidence that the former third driver of Alpine won over two consecutive podiums in Japan and Qatarwhere he also got the pole position in the Sprint Shootout and the victory in the Sprint on a weekend made more complex by high temperatures.

Comments on his first year

A positive first season for Piastri, who finished in ninth position, who described his first adventure in F1 as follows: “It was definitely a bigger roller coaster than I expected – commented – I knew there would be ups and downs, maybe not so low in the beginning or so high in the end! I really learned a lot. It seems to me that I have experienced practically every possible situation, except a challenge for the championship. So it’s been a good year in terms of learning, and it’s exciting that as a team we’re learning to compete among the big boys again. It’s a position we haven’t been in for ten years, and it’s nice to be able to discuss these topics and address these scenarios again. It’s truly a privilege for me to be able to fight on the front lines at the beginning of my career. There are people who have spent an entire career in F1 and who don’t have the opportunity that I had in 22 races, so I’m very, very grateful for that. I’m looking forward to more years where we can hopefully do this more often.”

The most beautiful moments

Piastri is already looking to the future, but even before that he wanted to thank the team’s efforts to improve the car and for having been close to him throughout the year: “I’ve done a lot of things that I couldn’t have done without the team improving the car like they did, so I have to give them a lot of credit – he added – also for giving me a pat on the back, and in those moments I wanted to give my best. I think Silverstone was my proudest weekend, because we showed up with a competitive car and I managed to get the most out of it. In Japanit wasn’t my best race, but I did enough to get the my first podiumwhile in Qatar we had the only one opportunities throughout the year to win something, and we were able to take it. I can be very proud of this – he concluded – there have definitely been more difficult weekends, and there are still things to work on. You don’t win championships thanks to one or two positive weekends. I know this from my junior career, so I just need to make this happen more often.”