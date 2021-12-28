The teams that will participate in the next 2022 World Cup have already presented their official line-ups, which should not undergo any changes or tweaks except for sensational twists. Among the teams that confirmed the pilots used in the last season is theAlpine, protagonist of a victory in Hungary with Esteban Ocon and a podium in Qatar by the returnee Fernando Alonso. The French team also counts young talent among its ranks Oscar Piastri, fresh from the title won in the F2 championship. However, at least for 2022, the 20-year-old Australian will not be able to make the long-awaited direct jump in the top flight, limiting himself to the role of tester and third driver of the team.

An almost paradoxical situation for Piastri, who in the last two seasons with Prema has won the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles always on the first attempt, showing all his skills. Yet, thanks to the negotiations closed by the F1 teams before the end of the 2021 World Championship, the Australian will not be able to take the starting grid, due to the lack of space. Piastri therefore, as reported by the site gpblog.com, then look at the 2023 as the year of his possible debut in the Circus, while not excluding the opportunity to anticipate the times: “At the latest – he has declared – my promotion may occur in 2023. I think we are all aware of this. So yes, 2023 is my last option. But there may still be opportunities sooner. You never know“.

Piastri’s manager, the former Red Bull driver, is also convinced of this Mark Webber. In an interview with speedcafe.com Webber remarked on the qualities of the young compatriot, as well as underlining the lack of places available to be able to make his entry into F1: “We all know. Nobody doubts that he deserved to go to Formula 1 next year – he added – but it is only because of the way the market has evolved. There were not many places available and there were no concrete opportunities “, he concluded.