Piastri and that crossroads between McLaren and Alpine

When Oscar Piastri left the Alpine despite a contract as a racing driver being ready for him, fans and enthusiasts were divided. Did it make sense to leave the French to join McLaren? Questions of competitiveness and perspective could tip the balance of reason in favor of Piastri. Early tests, however, have suggested the Australian could face an uphill season. The MCL60 did not achieve the team’s objectives and Andrea Stella has already taken measures by announcing aggressive developments for the car.

Piastri, very heavy comparisons

What is certain is that Piastri deserved his place in Formula 1 and it won’t be a difficult year or a wrong choice that will ruin his career. Also because it is undeniable that there is talent and in abundance, as shown in the minor categories: three championship victories in three consecutive seasons between Formula Renault Eurocup, F3 and F2. These latest successes arrived in Prema, the team that accompanied him towards Formula 1, pampered him and admired his potential. To the point of making heavy comparisons: “I met him a bit and spoke to his engineers at Prema. They went so far as to say that the Piastri seen in Prema was even better than Charles Leclerc when the Monegasque raced for them in the minor categories, and that he was the best talent to arrive in the lower formulas after Max Verstappen”, these are the words of Karun Chandhok. “Yes, I’m a little worried about Oscar, because I think he’s a pure talent.”

Norris competition

As a debut in Formula 1, Piastri could certainly land in a team that could make him shine more. Beyond the real strength of the MCL60, which will certainly improve along the way, the Australian will have a certain Lando Norris as a teammate. A driver who, despite being 23 years old, has already demonstrated crystalline class and the solidity of a veteran.