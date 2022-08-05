The situation linked to Alpine and Oscar continues to create debate Piastri. And it could not be otherwise: in a hyper-media world like Formula 1, where communication is measured to the millimeter, announcing the arrival of a driver and subsequently being denied by the person concerned is a colossal fool. Especially if you think that the day before Fernando Alonso, in order to leave Alpine, he preferred to marry Aston Martin. A media storm that aroused the reactions of many. Also of Guanyu Zhouwho last year was reserve driver of the Enstone-Viry Chatillon team, and after realizing that there would never be room for him, he preferred (in agreement with the team) to separate the roads.

“My contract expired at the end of last year and it was up to both of us if we wanted to continue, but then there was an opportunity with Alfa Romeo“, Said the Chinese a Racer. “The deal was not to continue with Alpine, because I didn’t see any seats available for me in 2022. It was not easy to get rid of the Alpinebut I am very happy that everything went well because if I had made another year with them I would have been blocked, and the same goes for Oscar (who, however, seems to have a different talent and different interested teams, ed.). The Alpine wasn’t the best thing for me. I felt there was an opportunity and I took it, I think it was a very good decision“.