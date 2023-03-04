Ups and downs

Two-faced Friday at home McLaren in free tests of the Bahrain Grand Prix, closed between ‘ups and downs’. Despite the not entirely reassuring indications of the pre-season tests, the first sessions of the 2023 world championship opened with a good performance by Lando Norris, able to place his MCL60 at 4th place, ‘halfway’ between Verstappen’s Red Bull and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. A good performance, therefore, better than that achieved by his teammate Oscar Piastri. The Australian, making his official debut in Formula 1, first came close to reaching the points zone in 12th place, immediately behind the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell. The former Alpine test driver was then unable to replicate this performance, slipping to 15th position. Even worse performance by Norris, however able to remain included in the ‘points zone’ with 9th place.

In the name of balance

Satisfactory and reassuring free practice for the English driver, in his fifth year in F1 and in McLaren, as confirmed at the end of the second session: “I think it was a balanced Friday – has explained – we put the car in one reasonable location and I found myself a little more comfortable with both low and high consumption. We still have a lot of lap time to find to be competitive and fight with our rivals, but we will continue to work hard overnight and look to tomorrow.”

Not happy yet

More critical of himself, however, Oscar Piastri. Although he has recognized progress since the tests have been carried out to date, the Australian feels that he still needs to improve in order to achieve total satisfaction: “My first official Friday is over – commented – I feel like I’m making progress which is good. There are some improvements to be found but I feel like I’m getting there. I’m still making a few mistakes here and there, so I’m not 100% satisfied with my ride, but I feel we are in a reasonable position. We’ll see where we are tomorrow, but so far it’s been good. Enjoyed my first official Friday as an F1 driver.”

The first as team principal

At McLaren, moreover, Piastri wasn’t the only one to experience the emotions of his debut. From the box wall, in fact, Andrea Stella he experienced his first sessions as team principal, commenting on the team’s first day of official practice: “It was a productive first day of the 2023 season – explained the engineer from Orvieto – the cars ran without problems and we carried out our planned programme, which today included setting-up and developing knowledge of the tyres, for which the evening session under the lights was particularly valuable. There is a lot of data to study overnight to prepare for qualifying and Sunday’s race, in which hopefully we can score some points“.