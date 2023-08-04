Piastri dismisses Red Bull

One year ago Oscar Piastri he sparked a real case by blatantly denying his passage Alpine for 2023 (already made official by the team) in place of Fernando Alonso, announcing that he has instead signed with the McLaren. An issue that, for the former Academy member as well as third driver of the French team, was resolved after a long legal battle that proved the 22-year-old Australian right, who became to all intents and purposes the new driver of the Woking team in winter after leaving scene of compatriot Daniel Ricciardo.

During this first part of the World Championship, the #81 was able to demonstrate all his qualities at a time when McLaren made the most of its potential, coming close to the podium at Silverstone and then recently at Spa-Francorchamps in the Sprint Race. And now Piastri has attracted even more attention from the top teams, above all Red Bull.

Possible future in Red Bull?

For Eddie Jordan, Piastri has enough talent that he could be pointed out as a possible future Red Bull driver should the opportunity present itself, catching up with the same team that is destroying the competition this year with 12 wins from 12 races contested and in which Mark Webber, manager of the McLaren driver, raced.

However, the 22-year-old wanted to make some clarifications: “It is flattering to receive these commentsbut I’m very happy with where I am – declared Piastri to the media – It’s always nice to be regarded like this, I think my season has been pretty good for the most part. I think there were definitely some mistakes or moments that I wish I could have relived, but in hindsight it’s very easy to say things like that. I’m happy with my level of driving, but I still have a lot to improve and learn. I have a very strong teammate to learn from, is a point of reference and is a great help to catch up. I am happy where I am“.