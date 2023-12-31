by VALERIO BARRETTA

The Piastri case is still controversial

There complaints market between Alpine and McLaren to ensure Oscar's performance Plates, which broke out last summer and closed in favor of the Australian driver and the Woking team, has left its mark. The former head of legal affairs Bénédicte Mercier and the then team principal Otmar paid for everything Szafnauerkicked out without a shred of style during the Spa-Francorchamps weekend together with two other 90 pieces from the team such as Pat Fry and Alan Permane.

Szafnauer's words

Szafnauer was blamed for the car's poor performance on the track in 2023, but it is clear that the Piastri affair also had an impact, albeit months later. The driver, who was promoted by the team despite not having a valid contract with the F1 team, sensationally proved Alpine wrong by announcing that he had reached an agreement with McLaren for 2023. The FIA ​​Contract Recognition Board agreed with him and forced Alpine and Szafnauer into another global disaster. The American, however, is convinced that he is on the side of reason: “We definitely respected the contract. There is a CRB ruling that ruled in their favor, but if we had examined the matter in an English court, governed by English law, the outcome would have been very different“, these are the words of Szafnauer on his colleague Peter Windsor's YouTube channel. “We have fulfilled (to the obligations of the contract, ed.)Oscar no. But Alpine decided not to continue fighting and to leave things as they were. And that's okay, it was a decision that I didn't make, it was made for me: I wish Oscar all the best“.

Piastri certainly suffered the impact with Formula 1 and with his teammate Lando Norrisbut his settling-in period was significantly shorter than expected, to the point of even winning a race in 2023. And never mind that it was a Sprint: the rookie He showed what he's made of.

Szafnauer can't wait to watch him in 2024, with an extra year of experience under his belt and – in the hopes of the Woking team – a competitive car straight away: “He performed well against Norris. For me, next year or 2025 will be more indicative. Piastri needed to be given a year to get used to the team, the circuits and the car. I think Lando is exceptional and you can see it from the direct comparison. Even though everyone says Oscar did a good job, and he did, I think Lando is still way ahead. Oscar, however, was a rookie and next year he will have the experience he was missing“.