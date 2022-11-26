Post-season testing in Abu Dhabi served not only to examine the 2023 Pirelli tires but also to see various drivers at work for the first time with their new teams. Among these, also the young Australian Oscar Piastripassed from the role of third guide of theAlpine as official pilot of the McLaren for 2023, not without much controversy over his move from Enstone to Woking. With the French team, the 2021 Formula 2 champion had carried out tests during this season at the wheel of theAlpine A521i.e. the car used by the team in the championship 2021. Now that the world 2022 finished, Piastri took the opportunity to be able to drive freely in the post-season tests at the wheel of the MCL36thus realizing his first experience with a car with this year’s technical characteristics.

However, precisely due to the introduction of a new regulation that made its debut in the last world championship, Piastri thus tested a single-seater with certain differences compared to those of 2021, described thus to the media by the 21-year-old from Melbourne: “I think there is definitely a notable difference – has explained – in low-speed cornering, the added weight is evident. I think the stiffness and other general characteristics of the car make it a bit more like an F2. In any case, broadly speaking, it is much closer to the old F1. So yeah, there’s a bit of a difference, but it’s still an F1.”

More complex, however, the analysis on tyresone of the aspects Piastri will want to work on to better adapt to the characteristics of the car before its debut in 2023: “With the cars so different in many respects, it’s a bit difficult to say – he added – I think the Academy tires are probably a little easier to ride in some conditions but a little worse in others, so it was a bit difficult to assess the situation. The tires I used are nothing different from the 18 inch F1 ones. I think that one of the difficulties of this sport is the ability to adapt. It is certainly different from the F3 I have driven, as well as F2 and F1 in 2021. More or less every year you change the cars, and these are constantly being developed, so even over the course of the season you may need to adapt. There were some things that needed to be changed, but there wasn’t nothing completely foreign. The test in Abu Dhabi – he concluded – It was a very different feeling to the young driver test I had last year, because I knew that this was just a day to have fun with an F1 car, whereas this year, of course, it’s a milestone for next year. It was great to experience my first day with McLaren and get to know all the team members. I’m looking to improve and get back to my best for next year, so it’s been really special.”