The summer break of the Formula 1 world championship opened with a big surprise in the drivers market, namely the transfer of Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin, to take over the seat of Sebastian Vettel, who a few days ago announced his retirement from racing. The announcement of the Asturian’s passage to the British team in 2023, however, took him by surprise the Alpinewith the team manager Otmar Szafnauer who on the sidelines of the Hungarian race had confided to journalists that the renewal of the two-time world champion was now imminent and that he learned of his driver’s farewell from the press release of the rival team. Faced with Alonso’s farewell, the most natural way to replace him led to Oscar Piastri, the young Formula Renault Eurocup, F3 and F2 champion, currently in the team as third driver. “We have contractual obligations with him, and he has them with us. For our part they have been respected, and we have an option to exercise for 2023 and 2024 “Szafnauer said, highlighting: “This year, for example, he had to be our reserve driver, to test last year’s car – and he has already covered 3500 km out of the expected 5000 – and prepare it for next year. In addition, he did the simulator and will participate in the two PL1 ”.

But in this apparently linear situation, the now well-known handshake between Oscar Piastri – and his manager Mark Webber – and the McLaren, which has long since targeted the Australian for the replacement of Daniel Ricciardo, who, however, in turn, has a contract with the team for 2023. And so, when Alpine issued a press release announcing Piastri as Ocon’s teammate for next season (not surprisingly without declarations by the pilot, a decidedly unusual aspect), the 21-year-old from Melbourne flatly denied having signed an agreement with the French and ruled out being able to race for them next year. And rejecting his debut as a starter in F1 in the fourth-placed team in the world championship, without ever having gotten into a single-seater in the premier category in a race weekend, does not happen every day.

At the BBCan Alpine spokesperson insisted: “We believe our press release was legally correctwe have nothing else to add ”.