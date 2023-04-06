First points

These are intense days for Oscar Piastri and for McLaren. Just last Sunday the young Australian talent scored his first career points finish, finishing eighth at the end of the chaotic and confusing home race in Melbourne, thanks also to the good luck of having found himself out of trouble at the last restart and having benefited from the penalty of Carlos Sainz and the accident that knocked out the two Alpines of Gasly and Ocon. Today however, just like yesterday, Piastri is on the other side of the world, here in Italy.

Two days of work

In fact, the 2021 F2 champion is at Imola, on the circuit that will host the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on 21 May, to complete the second day of the private tests organized by the Woking stable with the car of the 2021 season, the MCL35M.

An afternoon session on track for the birthday boy! 👊 @OscarPiastri pic.twitter.com/tvvzaflStb — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 6, 2023

Congratulations

But today was also special for another reason: In fact, Piastri celebrated his 22nd birthday right in the Imola garage, together with his entire team. Between one practice session and another, the English team organized a real mini-celebration for their young talent, complete with a birthday cake and candles.

Towards Baku

Piastri, after having celebrated in the morning, however, put on overalls, helmet and gloves to get into the cockpit. In fact, it was his turn to complete the afternoon practice session. It is important for McLaren to make the most of these weeks off, even if with a car dating back to the old technical regulations, and try to carry forward until Baku weekend the good ‘moment’ Australian, which allowed the team to finally break away from the bottom of the Constructors’ standings.