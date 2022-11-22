After the disappointment of not having reached fourth place in the constructors’ championship, McLaren threw itself headlong into the 2023 season. It did so by welcoming Oscar with open arms Plates, a talent that the Woking team wanted at all costs and for which they fought an entire summer with Alpine. The Australian finished his McLaren debut in the 2023 Pirelli tests with a 14th place and 123 laps to go, beating Lando Norriswho instead obtained the 18th time.

Nothing to worry about for the British, increasingly the team’s beacon and authentic driving force in 2022 in a race for fourth place made almost impossible by Daniel Ricciardo’s difficulties: “Useful day. It was good to spend some time with these tires to help Pirelli’s development in 2023 and to collect important data on their performance“Norris said. “It was a productive day to wrap up the season. A big thank you to Pirelli and the team for their hard work. Now we will go into winter focus on preparing for the 2023 season and doing everything possible to start the next year on the right foot“.

These, however, are the first words of Piastri with papaya colors: “A good first day with McLaren, I think we learned a lot. It was nice to finally join the team and thank you for a great day of testing. We have done many rounds and experienced a lot, I have a good idea where to improve for next year. I really enjoyed it, it’s great to finally be back on track and test the 2022 cars. I’m really looking forward to next year: I’ll be at the factory next week to meet the whole team, after which I’ll take a short break before returning to work with McLaren to prepare for next year“.