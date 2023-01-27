Excluding the battle for the very first positions, perhaps the most anticipated driver of 2023 is Oscar Plates. His talent is indisputable – otherwise it is not possible to win Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2 in three consecutive years – and even his personality seems to be there, evaluating what happened in the summer with Alpine. Now, however, the Australian is swimming with the big fish, and his impact in F1 remains to be seen. There McLaren gave Piastri an opportunity that is not given to everyone rookies – make his debut immediately in a mid-range team -, it will be up to the class of 2001 to know how to exploit it.

Piastri was able to witness the first roar of the Mercedes engine on the new MCL37, the car that he kindly calls “beast” but which in Woking’s intentions is a step forward to get closer to the top teams and perhaps repeat that unexpected podium finish that the talent of Lando Norris and a good dose of luck allowed them to snatch at Imola in 2022, after a terrifying start.

“Positive feelings, it’s nice to see the ‘beast’ alive. We are getting closer and closer to the start of the season, I am very excited. I don’t really know what to expect in Bahrain, I hope for a good result. As far as I’m concerned, I’ll try to enjoy my first race in over a year, have fun and learn as much as possible, then if I get a good result it will be so much the better“, commented the young McLaren driver during the MCL37 fire up. “My goal for 2023 is to learn as many things as possible, I think there is a lot to learn from the world of Formula 1. I believe that as long as I keep up with everything, I learn as many things as possible, I do everything right, the results will come accordingly. I want to do everything right, get off to a good start and make sure I have fun“.