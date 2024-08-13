North Star

There McLaren last August 1st communicated the multi-year renewal of the team principal’s contract Andrea Starwho will continue in his role as the team’s point of reference.

The Italian engineer, who spent 14 years at Ferrari, received deserved recognition for the recent results achieved by the British team.

By now, even at Red Bull there is an open tendency to point to McLaren as the fastest single-seater of the lot and perhaps the 2 victories and 18 podiums achieved since Stella became team principal (December 2022) are still a meagre haul compared to what was seen on the track.

Piastri rejoices

And it’s no mystery that Oscar Piastri, who won the recent race in Hungary, is particularly happy with Stella. The Australian commented as follows to Forbes recent developments in the team: “I am thrilled with Andrea’s renewal. I think it is very, very important to have stability, especially in key roles like the team principal. Andrea has been an incredible leader over the last year and a half.”