“I can’t reach Alonso because I think he’s on a boat to some Greek island”. Like this Otmar Szafnauer had justified the fact that he had not been able to speak with the now ex-driver of the French team after the unexpected signing by the Asturian with Aston Martin starting in 2023, an officialization that came just when Alpine was convinced that it ‘had in hand ‘Alonso for 2023. The Spaniard, after reading these statements, promptly posted on his account Instagram a photo that portrays him smiling in his Oviedo, where very likely, unless there are serious network disruptions, it is very difficult that one will not be able to communicate as it could actually happen on a Greek island.

Fernando Alonso is now Alpine’s past, the real problem for the French team is that what should have been the future, Oscar Piastri, replied spades on social media to the official issued by Alpine yesterday at 18:00 when in Australia it was two in the morning. The French sports newspaper L’Equipemoreover, in today’s edition he reported the words of Otmar Szafnauer, Alpine team manager, who yesterday morning held a press conference following the escape of Fernando Alonso made official the previous day.

“We still have to digest it all, then we can discuss and decide who will replace Alonso next year”. Words that clash with the press release relating to the officialization of Oscar Piastri arrived shortly thereafter in the late afternoon. Evidently, the Alpine tried to take precautions and remove the Australian from the market before other announcements from competing teams arriveda move suggested by the haste that even led to a sui generis statement without statements from the person concerned.

Usually a driver should jump for joy when a team announces their use in F1, even more so when it comes to a debut. Oscar Piastri, on the other hand, frozen the Alpine shortly after with a categorical tweet. Now it will be up to the lawyers of Alpine and Piastri to settle a question that has certainly undermined the reputation of the French team, ‘betrayed’ by Alonso and Piastri, a driver who grew up in the French academy.