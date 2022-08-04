At Alpine they can’t wait for this week to end. First the farewell of Fernando Alonso, then the announcement of Oscar Piastri, promptly denied by the Australian talent: a double fool in just over 24 hours that first sparked amazement and, with all due respect for the Enstone team, also hilarity. The DTM, for example, made official the arrival of the former F3 and F2 champion in a joking way: “In the next season Oscar Piastri will compete in the DTM championship, actually“.

In these hours of surreal oddities, Ryanair also found a way to joke on the subject, commenting on it with a short message: “Random assignment of seats“.

Alpine 🤝 Ryanair

Random Seat Allocation https://t.co/pZyTawN33E – Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 2, 2022