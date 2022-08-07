There Alpine he lost at the start of the week which ends two riders in a matter of hours. First Fernando Alonso got married in Aston Martin, then Oscar Piastri denied on Twitter the promotion made official by the French team on 2 August. On 30 July, in fact, the Australian driver would have finalized an agreement with McLaren on the strength of the fact that Alpine’s option against him for 2023 had now expired.

Piastri in 2019 won the Formula Renault Eurocup, in 2020 he won the F3 and in 2021 he won the F2 on his debut. A highly respected trio that places him on the same level as Charles Leclerc and George Russell in terms of the brilliance of the curriculum. In this 2022 he had to settle for the third driver position behind Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, but the manager Mark Webber has worked hard to find a prestigious seat for his client for 2023 regardless of Alpine’s decisions.

Now the doors of a legal battle open up between Piastri and the French team in which both sides are convinced that they are on the right side. According to an Alpine spokesperson, the contract is legally valid, but at the same time the one signed with McLaren according to a board close to the International Automobile Federation is at the same time (FIA).

What is certain, as Otmar Szafnauer pointed out, is that Alpine will fight to at least get compensation from Oscar Piastri after all the investments made by the transalpine team to prepare it for F1. “We have a contract that requires us to support him in his career up to Formula 1 by investing a lot of money. But, above all, we have to take into account the fact that last year we put him on a single-seater and he did 3,500 kilometers. We did seven independent tests with him, certainly not a cheap program. The cost of the engine alone is 1,750,000 euros. Then we have to consider the mechanics, the team that managed the tests, the flights and the trips. We have spent a lot of money on Piastri to prepare him for his future in F1. And if that future is not with us, it is logical and right to ask for compensation“, Otmar Szafnauer declared, joined by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.