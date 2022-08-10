Otmar Szafnauer and the Alpine intend to go all the way in the story linked to Oscar Piastri. The US team principal has in fact announced that 90% of the team will take the Australian to court, precisely the High Court of the United Kingdom. The driver, the Alpine and McLaren are waiting for the ruling FIA Contract Recognition Boardthe only body appointed to certify the validity of the agreements between drivers and teams, which, however, would not have received any contract between Piastri and the Alpine Formula 1 team. The Australian would have in fact signed an agreement simply with the Academy team, and therefore the contract is not registered with the institution.

“At 90%, but it is a downside percentage, we will turn to the High Court. If the Contract Recognition Board says the license is only valid for Alpine and Oscar says he will never drive for us anyway, then we we will ask for damages and compensation“, Szafnauer told the news agency Reuters. In short, Alpine seems resigned to losing Piastri (and on the other hand we do not see how the rider can race with the Enstone team after having denied them in the public square), but at least he would like compensation, even if the Contract Recognition Board pronounces in favor of the Australian, for the tests carried out and professional growth: “We have not yet sat down at the table to calculate all we have spent. Clearly, if we were to go to the High Court, we should“.

In the last few days the French team lost Fernando first Alonso, who chose to accept the Aston Martin court, and then Piastri himself, after making his engagement official. Too bad that the young man has announced that he has not signed any contract with the team managed by Renault. On the McLaren front they are very calm: the Woking team would have already signed Piastri’s contract and filed the agreement with the FIA ​​Contract Recognition Board.