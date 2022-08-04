The Formula 1 paddock in recent days has been overwhelmed by the chaos generated by the sudden agreement between Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin for the 2023 season. The Spanish driver has thus left his seat vacant in Alpine for next year, unleashing a sensational ‘war of announcements’ between the same French team and the third driver Oscar Piastri. The Enstone team has in fact formalized the Ocon-Piastri line-up for next year, but was publicly denied a few hours later by the Australian, who with a message published on social channels denied the agreement, clarifying that he had no intention of drive for the Alpine next year. According to rumors, Piastri has already signed a pre-contract with McLaren for the coming season.

The lawyers will have to think about resolving this intricate question, but in time on Twitter and Instagram the answer given by Piastri to the Alpine has already become a sort of cult object. The first to take it back was Alexander Albon, who, commenting on the announcement of his multi-year renewal with Williams, used the same words as his Australian colleague, but ‘turned’ in the positive. But the ‘Piastri-gate’ has gone beyond the boundaries of motorsport. The English account of the Borussia Dortmund in fact, he used that model to confirm an agreement finalized by the German club with some US TVs for the transmission of the yellow-black club’s matches on American soil. Memes are also popular about what Piastri’s next occupation will be and, above all, about who will be the next Alpine driver after the great refusal of the F2 2021 champion.

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. – Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year. 😂 let’s gooo @williamsracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/NNljcXOieE – Alex Albon (@alex_albon) August 3, 2022