The week following the Hungarian Grand Prix, already full of topics to discuss, he inaugurated the summer holidays with sensational news: more than for the sudden passage of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin for next year, surprisingly made official the day after the race, the element that is arousing enormous reactions has focused on the move of theAlpine. The French manufacturer, in the late afternoon of Tuesday 2 August, announced Oscar Piastri as a replacement for Alonso for the 2023 season.

However, in the hours immediately following, the same Australian driver blatantly denied having signed a contract with the team, thus denying what was communicated by the team. From that moment on, such twist inevitably generated reactions from all over the world of motorsport and its fans, baffled by a drastic change of version that had already been seen a month ago in IndyCar, this time with Alex Palou.

Amid strong controversies and ironic jokes, even some companies – not necessarily linked to the world of F1 – have not spared jokes on the issue: among these, one of the most recent and impactful was Ryanair. The Irish low cost airline, through its profile Twitterreported the initial news of the Alpine, which had announced the agreement reached with Piastri.

Above this tweet, also to celebrate the numerous bookings for flights to the most popular destinations for tourists, the company commented on the episode that took place in Alpine with a short message: “Alpine-Piastri: random allocation of seats”.

