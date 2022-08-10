The issue related to the valid double contract of Oscar Piastri in this summer break. The Australian driver was announced by Alpine alongside Esteban Ocon for 2023 following Fernando Alonso’s signing with Aston Martin, but Piastri himself on Twitter said he has no plans to drive for the French team next season. Behind this declaration there is an agreement already signed with McLaren, which is ready to get rid of Daniel Ricciardo, even if the latter wants 21 million dollars to remove the trouble a year in advance.

The domino effect that would trigger an actual passage of Oscar Piastri in McLaren would obviously free up a place in Alpine. A seat that, however, cannot be occupied by Pierre Gasly at least judging by the words of Helmut Marko who commented on the hypothesis circulated in the last hours of a clause available to Gasly to free himself from the contract signed with AlphaTauri for 2023: “There is no exit clause on Gasly’s contract – said Marko as reported by the German newspaper Sport1 – it wasn’t there before the summer break and it won’t even be after ”.

Franz Tostteam principal of the Faenza team that has the French driver born in 1996 in the car, did not rule out the hypothesis that Alpine could exploit any financial compensation it will get from Oscar Piastri to ‘buy’ Pierre Gasly thus freeing him from orbit Red Bull one year early.

According to Tost, however, Red Bull will not get rid of Gasly so easily: “If something happens to the Red Bull drivers Gasly is the only option available to the Milton Keynes team and I don’t think they will get rid of Gasly that easily.. Pierre is a top driver, I have no doubt that with the right car he would be able to stay on top. It is up to us to give it to him ”.