Piastri, debut to forget in Brazil

It was a very difficult weekend for Oscar Plates. The Australian, who stuttered in qualifying and in the Sprint Shootout (double tenth place on the grid) at Interlagos, was the protagonist of a poor Sprint, finishing outside the points zone. The opportunity for redemption should have been the Grand Prix, but the accident between Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon had repercussions on the young man’s McLaren, which suffered damage to the rear wing, the floor and the winglets.

The consequences of the accident, in normal circumstances, would certainly have led to retirement. In fact, in the radio team the track engineer ordered him to turn off the engine. When the race direction then displayed the red flag to repair the barriers, Piastri had the opportunity to return to the pits and resume the grand prix after the repairs in record time, albeit with a lap behind the leader. In practice, for the Australian the first Interlagos GP turned into a 69 lap test session. Which, in the absence of other opportunities to test the car, was at least an opportunity to take something positive from Sunday.

Piastri’s words

“I suffered an impact that I could do nothing about. But when you qualify tenth you expose yourself much more to risks like this: unfortunately everything started on Friday. In the race I tried to stay within Verstappen’s lap and learn as much as possible, because the weekend wasn’t the easiest. Thanks to the team who fixed my car in 20 minutes, it was no mean feat“, these were his words after the race.

“I learned a lot on Sunday, I will also need it for next year’s grand prix. I have done a thousand experiments: some have been successful, some have not, but it is certainly very rare to have this opportunity to try things like this. Of course, I would have preferred that the opportunity had not arisen, but when it happens, you have to try to exploit it, considering the lack of tests“.