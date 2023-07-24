McLaren still among the greats

The obvious progress of the McLaren at Silverstone they also met on the occasion of Hungarian Grand Prix, closed once again with Lando Norris on the second step of the podium. The Englishman, who had obtained the same result two weeks earlier in his home GP, confirmed the excellent form of the Woking house by finishing behind Verstappen again, in a race that had however begun with his teammate, Oscar Piastriin the role of pursuer of the Dutch champion.

Piastri: from the podium to the problems in the final

Taking advantage of Lewis Hamilton’s colorless start, who started from pole and was overtaken by the Red Bull driver at the braking point for the first corner, the Australian took advantage of the head-to-head to climb up to second place, trying not to lose too much time from the reigning two-time world champion. However, McLaren’s subsequent pit strategy rewarded Norris, who maintained second place from then on. Furthermore, in defending the podium area from Perez’s attacks, Piastri has successively damaged the bottom after a slight exit off the track, losing ground on Hamilton and being overtaken by the latter three quarters into the race.

No regrets for the Aussie

As a result, the 22-year-old from Melbourne crossed the line in fifth positionwhich does not fully reflect its more than positive performance: “There are some positives to take from this race – explained one of the two rookies on the starting grid this year – I think the most important thing for me was tire management. I struggled a lot in the second and third stints due to some damage to the floor. So, yeah, there’s a lot to learn from this race, but finishing fifth, with the difficulties I had, is an excellent result. Obviously it was a great day for the team and everyone working at the track and in the factory. In the last few races we have made some good steps forward. The conditions this weekend were a good test for us. Still being up there is a big confidence booster and we can look to carry that momentum to Spa next week.”