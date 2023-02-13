It was presented in the historic headquarters of the McLaren in Woking the new one MCL60single-seater with which the English team will participate in the season 2023. A car which, as the name suggests, celebrates at the same time the sixty-year history of the team founded by Bruce McLaren in 1963, and which since then has collected a total of eight constructors’ world titles in Formula 1, as well as twelve other successes in the Drivers championship.

Speaking of those who have occupied and the seat of McLaren in six decades of racing, and especially those who will take the lead in the car in the future, 2023 will be the debut season in the top flight of Oscar Piastri, the 21-year-old Australian called to replace his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, who returned to Red Bull as the third driver. An unprecedented experience for the former Alpine test driver, who thus expressed his feelings alongside his teammate Lando Norris: “I am delighted to start my career with McLaren and make my F1 debut this season – he has declared – the off-season has been great for me, and I’ve been working hard to prepare for next year. Time spent in the factory and in the simulations was enjoyable and productive, and everyone on the team was welcoming. I’ve settled in well and now I’m fully focused on getting on track in Bahrain. The MCL60 is very impressive as well it will be a memorable year, not just for me in my rookie season, but also for the team celebrating 60 years of McLaren Racing. The challenge ahead is exciting and I look forward to riding with Lando as we work hard to collect points throughout the season.”

Even before the veils were removed from the MCL60, Piastri added other comments on the new experience that awaits him in the next championship, indicating in particular what are his most awaited GPs in his debut season: “I don’t feel particularly tense, even though I obviously know I’m joining a team with such a history full of successes, but I’m happy to be part of it – he added – the GP that is most awaited is the one in Australia. I grew up in Melbourne, ten minutes from the Albert Park circuit, so it really is my home race. I also wait Spa-Francorchampsso I’m curious for vegasbut all weekends will be special”.