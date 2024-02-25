Piantedosi: “The images of Pisa have saddened me too”

“We are open to any analysis, even self-criticism, when even a single demonstration among the thousands poses the problem of verifying whether everything went in the right direction“: this was stated by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, in an interview with Corriere della Sera on the controversy over the beatings of demonstrators at the pro-Palestine demonstrations in Pisa and Florence. “Seeing those images annoyed and embittered me too”, said the head of the Interior Ministry regarding the intervention of the Head of State, “I agree with his words as all police officers do. We all always hope that public demonstrations take place peacefully and without incidents. The collaboration of the demonstrators themselves is also fundamental in this sense.”

“When physical contact with minors occurs, it is in any case necessary to carry out every objective examination on how the facts happened”, added Piantedosi who however denied that the rules for managing this type of demonstration introduced after the G8 in Genoa have been changed: “Nothing has changed about that principle. If anything it has become even more strengthened”. “In the last few hours in Milan the police forces have managed yet another demanding demonstration in which 15 thousand people took part and during which unfortunately once again we witnessed offensive and violent behaviour”, observed the minister, “and yet despite the requirements imposed by the authorities, many of which were disregarded, the demonstrators freely expressed their thoughts without any criticism”.

“Since 7 October there have been more than a thousand demonstrations and only in 3% of cases have accidents been recorded”, underlined Piantedosi. “It is very important to keep this in mind and prevent individual incidents, even if serious, from ever being used by anyone for vulgar exploitation and distorted representations of reality,” he added. “It cannot fail to be underlined that the task of the Police Forces in these complex scenarios must also be supported with confidence and without prejudice: giving advance warning of demonstrations, respecting the provisions and agreements reached with the public security authorities and, more generally, respecting the law certainly helps everyone to participate in that complex search for the balance between free expression of thought, the right to peaceful assembly and the equally necessary safeguarding of public safety”.