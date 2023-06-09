Migrants, Piantedosi: “No cash compensation”

The European Union signed a historian yesterday evening in Luxembourg agreement on migrants, an agreement reached after seven years of complicated negotiations. Italy voted in favor and distanced itself from Hungary and Poland (the only ones against the agreement). The Minister of the Interior rejoices Planted: “Was a complex negotiation – Piantedosi tells Corriere della Sera – whose complexity was given precisely by the material and the value of what was being talked about. This is a place of mediation between many subjects and therefore it was necessary to find one balance point between the various locations. The final negotiation was on some points that we believed fundamental like that of the definition of third countries with which to be able to conclude agreements and our line on which has substantially passed we have brought together all the countries that they had stuck on this”.

“On the topics of mandatory solidarity – continues Piantedosi to the Corriere – we preferred do not accept cash compensation that they financed Italy because Italy believes it can have dignity as a founding country of the Union and we do not need monetary compensation to become the EU’s gathering point. We preferred to aim for one mechanism that remains of compensation from countries that do not accept the relocation of migrants but that the related resources go to finance a bottom specially set up and managed by the EU Commission to carry out projects of that so-called external dimension which for the first time is materialized in EU acts and on which the government has always put pressure Melons since he took office in all possible locations“.

