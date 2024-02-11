Institutional meeting

The mayor of Imola, Marco Panierireceived the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola. Also present at the institutional meeting were the president of Formula Imola, Giancarlo Minardi and the plant manager, Peter Benvenutiwho illustrated to the minister the rich calendar of events for 2024 – starting with the F1 GP on 17-19 May – and the significant investments made in the last three years and those already planned to make the racetrack increasingly competitive.

“Visiting the racetrack, I was able to see how much is being done to create an event that represents local excellence and an international showcase for the whole country.” declared Minister Piantedosi, referring to the Grand Prix which will return to Imola this year after the painful event cancellation 2023it depends on theflood which had tragically affected the entire Emilia-Romagna.

Post-flood rebirth

For his part, Mayor Marco Panieri underlined: “On this occasion it was very significant to present the Autodrome to the minister and the decisive work carried out from the end of 2020 to today, in terms of major events and multifunctionality. This morning represented an opportunity to highlight social and economic development on the one hand and a great showcase for the country on the other, through the F1 GP in Imola, with important implications also for the entire MotorValleythanks also to the support of Stefano Bonaccini and the Emilia-Romagna Region”.

The presence of the Minister of the Interior in Imola was linked to the installation of the commemorative plaque in pavilions 10-12as part of the restoration and conservative rehabilitation of the Observance Complex, financed with PNRR funds, through the Integrated Urban Plans, which are the responsibility of the Ministry of the Interior.