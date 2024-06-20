“Myopia, which affects 18 million people in Italy, is a pathology on the rise throughout the world. Early childhood, adolescents and video terminal workers are the categories most at risk. Glasses and prevention are essential”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Andrea Piantanida, a surgeon specializing in Ophthalmology and member of the Italian Ophthalmological Society, on the occasion of the Ecm Fad ‘Sight and myopia’ course. Myopic ocular pathology from childhood to adulthood’ created with the contribution of the scientific partner Società Ophthalmologica Italiana and in collaboration with Fielmann.